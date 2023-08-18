Indore: Two Held For Robbing 3 Of Their Mobile Phones | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested for snatching mobile phones from three persons in a single day and recovered the mobile phones from them, police said on Thursday. The accused used to commit mobile snatching incidents on a sports bike. The bike was also recovered from them and they are being questioned for other such crimes.

According to additional DCP Abhinav Vishwakarma, a truck driver named Manohar was robbed of his mobile phone by two persons on a sports bike in Palda area on Wednesday. The police registered a case and began a search operation for the accused.

A team led by Bhanwarkuan police station in- charge Rajkumar Yadav examined the CCTVs of various locations and managed to identify and arrest the accused named Gulli Mehra, a resident of Azad Nagar area and Ajay Thakur of Indira Ekta Nagar area of the city.

In sustained questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to their crime after which police recovered three mobile phones from them. They informed the police that after snatching a mobile phone from the truck driver, they snatched a phone from a person in Azad Nagar and another phone from a person in Tilak Nagar on the same day.

They were on a sports bike so they were confident that they may flee soon after committing the crime. It was believed that they may confess to more such incidents.

Two held with 13 mobile phones, 1 laptop

The crime branch (CB) arrested two persons with 13 stolen mobile phones and a laptop from Azad Nagar area. Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch arrested two persons named Manish Yadav and Manish Rajput, residents of the area.

Some mobile phones and a laptop were recovered from them and they could not present the bill of the same. After that they were taken to the police station. They allegedly informed the police that they had stolen mobile phones from the houses in the area and were trying to sell them but they were caught by the police.

On the run

An on the run accused of a mobile phone snatching incident was arrested by Bhanwarkuan police on Wednesday. The bike used in the crime was also recovered. His accomplice was arrested a few hours after the incident.

According to the police, a girl, who is preparing for competitive examination, was robbed of her mobile phone by two bikers on August 14. The police had arrested Golu alias Gaurav of Dwarkapuri area along with the mobile phone. Since then, the police were searching for his accomplice Ajay. Acting on a tip-off, accused Ajay was arrested from his place in Dwarkapuri area and his bike was seized.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)