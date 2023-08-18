Bhopal: Former PM’s Life Staged In ‘Rashtrapurush Atal’

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The life and journey of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was showcased in a Hindi play ‘Rashtrapurush Atal’ at Ravindra Bhavan in the city on Thursday.

Written by Ranjana Chitale and directed by Priyanka Shakti Thakur, the play was presented by Bahuddeshiye Samajik Natya Sanstha. The event was organised by MP Culture Department and Swaraj Sansthan Sanchanalaya to observe the death anniversary of former prime minister Vajpayee.

Around two and a half hour play focused on Vajpayee’s life took place for the first time in Bhopal. Many important scenes from Atalji's birth to his student life, his struggle in politics, establishment of Jan Sangh, Pokhran nuclear tests, and representation of the Prime Minister in the Parliament etc. were showcased.

Many poems of Vajpayee including ‘Geet Naya Gata Hoon…,’ ‘Kadam Mila Kar Chalna Hoga…,’ and ‘Phir Chamkega Dinkar Azadi Ka Din Mana…’.