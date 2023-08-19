Indore: Trailer Tested On Metro Track; Trial Run In September | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The trial run of Indore Metro will be held in September, said Metro MD Manish Singh, who was in the city on Friday for the testing of the trailer on the Metro track. He also reviewed the ongoing construction work.

MD Manish Singh and other higher officials of the Metro sat on the trailer and it moved around 200 metres on the Super Priority Corridor to test the width of the track, weight of the train, bends / turns of the track and other things have been successfully checked.

The testing is mandatory before the Metro cars put on the track. Singh said that all the Metro work is going on as per schedule.

At Indore Metro Depot, all preparations are complete for unloading the Metro cars at the unloading-bay with the help of ‘4-Point Jack’. A three-coach Metro train is being prepared by the Alstom company at Savli, Vadodara, with one coach having a width of 2.9 meters and a length of 22 metres.

It will leave Vadodara on August 22 and reach Indore within 10 days. Shobhit Tandon, director (Systems) will go to Savli on Saturday to review the progress and get the train sent to Indore.

All the infrastructure related works for the trial run will be completed by the end of this month and other remaining works will be completed within the time limit after the trial run so that the operation of the Metro train can be started soon for the general public, said officials.

Singh inspected Gandhi Nagar Metro Depot with all concerned departments and directed that the work be completed on time. He said, if need be extra workforce be deployed.

The MD Singh also inspected the line and yard, test track, sub-stations connecting the Metro depot and viaduct and other things in detail and expressed satisfaction over the progress.

He instructed the contractor that the work of cleaning and housekeeping should be done simultaneously, after that the work of beautification should be completed.

