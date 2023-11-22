Indore Traffic Gets Worse As Inter-State Buses Flout Routes, Make Random Stops; Vijay Nagar Highly Impacted

REPRESENTATIONAL PICTURE |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy traffic jam is one of the biggest problems in the smart city Indore. The inter-state buses have fixed stops, despite this, the buses are flouting the routes and make random stops across the city, aggravating the already tight traffic. The biggest problem is in the Vijay Nagar area.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

People are reluctant to follow the traffic rules and several times they have been caught using phones while driving, further leading to chaos on the city roads.

In the Vijay Nagar area, there is a high traffic jam between 5 pm and 9 pm. There are queues of buses here for passenger boarding. The same condition can be seen at many places in the city.

Sometimes, it takes more than half hours to clear the traffic in Vijay Nagar as it’s considered as the main square. Generally, this situation occurs more in the evening. At this time, inter state buses also stand on the city roads to board passengers. There is hardly any traffic here due to metro work.

Routes have been decided for inter-state buses in the city. Even after this, buses ply throughout the city. Many times there is jam due to buses at places like Vijay Nagar, Rasoma Square, Shivaji Vatika, Navlakha Square etc.

It is challenging to control traffic in all sections of the city due to the growing number of vehicles and population.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh police are taking various measures for the safety of people and to manage the traffic in the city. As they have tweeted on their official ‘X’ account of November 19 to follow the traffic rules.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, they also asked the ‘X’ users to keep their eyes on roads and not on phones.