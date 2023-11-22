 Indore: Vehicle Checking Begins; 'Traffic Friends' Inform Drivers To Wear Helmets & Seatbelts At Regal Square To Avoid 'Challan'
A staff of Indore Traffic Management warned people at Regal Square.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 05:37 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Attention! If you use personal transport to commute to work, here is a piece of advice: Wear your seat belt and if your riding a two-wheeler, don't forget the helmet, as strict checking has been started in Indore.

During the golden hours of Wednesday, a ‘traffic management friend’ was seen informing the bike riders of Indore that Challan procedures have been started in the city and there'll be heavy penalty for those who don’t wear helmets and seat belts, which will continue till January 10, 2024. 

Standing in front of a huge traffic at Regal Square, he announced with all his strength, “ Challan procedures have been started. Do not forget to wear your seatbelts and helmets or else a heavy penalty will be imposed. The checking will continue till 10 January."

The video is not only going viral among Indoreans, but also attracting numerous hilarious comments. 

One of the users mishra1363 left a sarcastic comment on the video and said, “Matlab paison ki kami hai police walon ko!” That means, “Maybe the police are running short for money!”

Other user sarthakagrawal18 highlighted another issue in the comment section and said, “Bahut required tha helmet and seat belt. Horn ban karne ka bhi initiative lena bahut zyada zaroori hai.. ” It is noteworthy that along with air pollution, noise pollution is also a major issue in big cities. 

One more user, alcindoromyci , showed a bit of seriousness and asked, “Why only till January 10?”

