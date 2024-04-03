Indore: Teachers Unlearn Teaching As School Education Becomes Informal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The start of the new academic session comes with some bright colours of informal learning pattern. It’s more on what children need to learn and how they wish to learn that the class lessons are planned now.

Even though in its initial stage, teachers are attempting this new way of learning prescribed under the national education policy (NEP).

However, most educators are confused as guidelines about many aspects of CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) board examinations are not clear as of now.

Taking the opportunity of focusing on the implementation of NEP, schools are trying to adapt to an informal way of teaching. In this methodology, teachers cannot decide and determine what they teach. Instead, students’ learning and their results define what must be taught.

Schooling will change as there won’t be one-way communication. Teaching must change into discussing and teachers must transform into mentors & friends.

Discussing how this change is being implemented and will change the future of school education in India, we spoke to educationists, school heads and experts in the field.

Changing role of a teacher to a mentor

“As of now, teachers have been planning class lessons and focusing on what they must teach students in the 40-minute class. However, during the brief break, we have been working on training teachers to do this vice versa. Teachers have to just be mentors and play the role of a guide to help students learn and achieve their outcomes. This is a major challenge to even explain in small schools and majorly schools in smaller districts and villages.”

Manoj Bajpai

CBSE resource person

Learning outside schools from activities & involvement

“Informal learning takes place outside schools and colleges and arises from the learner's involvement in activities that are not undertaken with a learning purpose in mind. So, a teacher is required to listen, and direct the child to learn from experiences without telling them. A teacher has to learn to be curious, ask simple questions and give students more opportunities to explore. For example, a chemistry teacher holds a discussion on various chemicals used in home kitchens or children learn about plant cycle by growing various plants.”

UK Jha

CBSE Coordinator

Consciousness about learning & sometimes unlearning things

“Informal education means a lifelong process whereby every individual acquires attitudes, values, skills and knowledge from the educational influences and resources in his or her own environment and from daily experience (family, peer group, neighbours, encounters, library, mass media, work, play, etc). However, we fail to be conscious about things like that. Hence, as educators, our job is to help students become aware of what they are learning. Sometimes, you have to help them unlearn some things too because otherwise, it blocks their growth.”

Kanchan Tare

Former chairperson of Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE schools

Unlearn teaching & becoming leaders starts with asking questions

“Now is the time in education when teachers have to unlearn teaching and become mentors. In this format, teachers can lead informally, such as by asking critical questions of colleagues, looking together at student work, or sharing their instructional decision-making processes; and they can lead through formal roles, such as team leader, coach, or mentor.”

Isabel Swamy

Chairperson of Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE schools