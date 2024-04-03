Now, IIM Indore To Provide Cross-Border Land Port Management Training

IIM Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant move towards advancing educational collaboration and fostering excellence in land port management, the Indian Institute of Management Indore has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI).

This agreement aims to bolster learning and development initiatives in land port management and operations, not only within the borders of India but also extending to neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Myanmar, among others.

The MoU was signed by IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai and LPAI (Operations) director Ajeet Kumar Singh on Tuesday.

Rai emphasised the institution's commitment to contributing to nation-building through targeted educational interventions. He stated, "IIM Indore is proud to embark on this journey of collaboration with the LPAI. This MoU signifies our dedication to empower the Indian government and administrative departments and LPA officers in neighbouring countries with relevant and industry-focused education and training programmes. While we will train LPAI leadership, we will train land port officials of other countries, together.” Under this MoU, we will conduct physical and online training programmes, develop curriculum and training modules, conduct research studies, and organize seminars and conferences.

“Our aim is to enhance executive education programmes on general management and domain-specific to land ports, develop content to serve as a knowledge repository and host annual seminars with invited speakers to disseminate valuable insights. Our students will also get a chance to do internship with LPAI,” he added.

Singh, too, expressed his delight at the collaboration with IIM Indore. He remarked, "We are delighted to partner with IIM Indore, a renowned institution known for its academic excellence. This collaboration will immensely benefit the Land Port Authorities in terms of capacity building and skill enhancement.”

The expertise of IIM Indore's faculty in areas of management will undoubtedly contribute to optimising the operations of land ports, thereby facilitating smoother trade and commerce, he added.

The three-year MoU signed between IIM Indore and LPAI marks a significant step towards elevating the standards of land port management education and fostering cross-border cooperation. Through this partnership, both entities are poised to create a lasting impact on the efficiency and effectiveness of land port operations, thereby driving economic growth and development in the region.