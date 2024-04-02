 Indore: Girl, Who Cooked Self-Abduction Story, Friend Recovered From Rented House In City
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Girl, Who Cooked Self-Abduction Story, Friend Recovered From Rented House In City

Indore: Girl, Who Cooked Self-Abduction Story, Friend Recovered From Rented House In City

- When Kota police reached city, they went to Amritsar and returned to city two days ago - Kota police had announced reward of Rs 20,000 for their arrest

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 02, 2024, 11:58 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The girl who had cooked up a self-abduction story and had demanded a ransom of Rs 30 lakh from her father was finally found from a house in the Khudel area on Tuesday evening. The girl wanted to study abroad and thought up this plan to extort money from her father.

Giving details, additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that Kavya Dhakad, a resident of Shivpuri and her friend Harshit were recovered from a house in Shivdham Colony under Khudel police station jurisdiction.

Dandotiya said that Kavya’s photo with her hands tied behind her back had gone viral in the social media and she had send her father the photograph saying that her kidnappers were demanding ransom of Rs 30 lakh.

As Kavya had gone from Shivpuri to Kota for studies, the Kota police became active. Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia too got involved and asked the Rajasthan police to recover the girl.

Read Also
Bhopal: Two Women Pose As Maids In Attempt To Convert Religion Of Ex-Govt Official's Wife, Drag Her...
article-image

Investigations by the Kota police showed that she had not been kidnapped and was not in Kota.

They came to know that she was in Indore and contacted the Indore police on March 20, who started searching for her in the Bhanwarkuan area. But when the police reached the place where she was staying, she had skipped town along with a friend. However, Indore police retrieved a CCTV footage showing Kavya with one male friend.

Dandotiya said that the girl was aware that Kota police had come to the city looking for her so she and her friend reached Amritsar and were staying there.

Two days ago, she reached the city and was staying in a rented house in the Shivdham Colony from where they were recovered by the crime branch team. Kota police were informed by the crime branch.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Now, IIM Indore To Provide Cross-Border Land Port Management Training

Now, IIM Indore To Provide Cross-Border Land Port Management Training

Indore: Girl, Who Cooked Self-Abduction Story, Friend Recovered From Rented House In City

Indore: Girl, Who Cooked Self-Abduction Story, Friend Recovered From Rented House In City

MP: Semi-Nude Body Of 25-Year-Old Woman Found In Field In Ratlam

MP: Semi-Nude Body Of 25-Year-Old Woman Found In Field In Ratlam

Indore Power Cut April 3: Power To Remain Disrupted In Sangam Nagar, Navlakha & More; Check Full...

Indore Power Cut April 3: Power To Remain Disrupted In Sangam Nagar, Navlakha & More; Check Full...

Indore: Student Accidentally Hangs Self While Faking Suicide During Video Call To Friend On April...

Indore: Student Accidentally Hangs Self While Faking Suicide During Video Call To Friend On April...