Indore: Swachh City Initiates Extensive Preparations For Swachh Survekshan-2024

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an ambitious effort to maintain its status as India's cleanest city, Indore on Thursday initiated extensive preparations for the upcoming Swachh Survekshan-2024. A comprehensive training session was conducted at Ravindra Natya Griha to equip corporation officers and employees with necessary knowledge and skills to excel in the cleanliness survey.

The event was attended by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner Shivam Verma. The training session was part of ‘Swachhta Adopt Bimari Bhagao Abhiyan,’ an initiative aimed at eradicating diseases through improved sanitation and hygiene practices.

Several dignities along with workers attended the event

Attendees included corporator Puja Patidar, additional commissioner Siddharth Jain, chief engineer Mahesh Sharma and other key officials such as zonal officers, health officers and sanitation workers, including drivers, helpers and rag pickers.

Mayor's Remarks

During the event, Bhargav emphasised the role of both citizens and corporation employees in maintaining Indore's top position in cleanliness. ‘Indore's success in cleanliness is a result of dedicated efforts of our officers, employees and conscious citizens of the city,’ Bhargav said.

He further highlighted the challenges faced last year due to ongoing construction work but praised the corporation for efficiently managing these obstacles, leading Indore to secure the title of the cleanest city for the seventh consecutive time.

Oath of Cleanliness and Accolades

In recognition of their hard work and dedication, one sanitation worker, driver, helper, sewerage employee and ragpicker from each of the city's 19 zones were felicitated with certificates, clocks and mementos. Additionally, all corporation officers and employees were administered the oath of cleanliness to reinforce their commitment to maintaining Indore's cleanliness standards.

Strategies for Swachh Survekshan-2024

Verma provided insights into the strategies for Swachh Survekshan-2024, detailing how corporation employees and citizens can contribute to achieving the survey's criteria. He highlighted the importance of door-to-door garbage collection, waste segregation, solid waste management, elimination of single-use plastics and cleaning public spaces, including tourist attractions, aquatic structures and slums.

The training also covered topics such as sanitation workers’ safety and security, citizen feedback and beautification of the city. Shukla and Jain reiterated the importance of innovative approaches to cleanliness. They encouraged corporation employees and NGOs to engage with citizens, promoting enthusiasm and innovation in their participation in the cleanliness campaign.

‘Our goal is to ensure that Indore becomes the number one clean city for the eighth time,’ the Mayor stated. He also announced plans to regularise eligible muster workers, urging publication of eligibility lists and resolution of claims and objections within the specified timeframe.