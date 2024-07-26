INTRODUCTORY | The Maiden Flight With 6 Passengers Took Off From City Airport; City Gets Air Connectivity With Khajuraho

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The business capital of the state got air connectivity with world heritage site Khajuraho from Thursday. The maiden flight flew with 6 passengers from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport. Sources from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport informed here on Thursday that for the first time, direct flight on this route has begun.

The flight is being operated by Fly Ola company under PM Shri Tourism Air Service. The maiden flight departed with full capacity of 6 passengers at 4 pm from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport.

Interestingly, the seats in the return flight from Khajuraho to the city are being reported vacant. The tourism department of the state government has begun air service between 8 cities of the state in collaboration with Jet Serve Aviation Pvt Ltd (Fly Ola) company.

In this series, the airline has begun direct flight from the city to Khajuraho for the first time. The airline has deployed a 6-seater aircraft on this sector. It has kept the one-way fare at Rs 6,300 after discount. Passengers from Bhopal will also be able to travel to the city or via city they can travel to Khajuraho as Indore-Khajuraho flight will be coming from Bhopal.

Significance and schedule

Talking about the significance of the flight, sources said that since whole Bundelkhand area is neglected from the air connectivity, the flight will also avail a service to them also besides tourists, which love to visit world famous Khajuraho temples.

Flight schedule -

Indore-Khajuraho flight will depart from the city at 3.30 pm and reach Khajuraho at 5.30 pm

It will depart from Khajuraho at 6 pm and reach the city at 8 pm.