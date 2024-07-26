Indore: Dumped By RGPV, MBA Colleges Get July 31 Deadline From DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MBA colleges, which were denied affiliation by Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), have got July 31 deadline from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) to apply for affiliation and submit the fee for the same. ‘The colleges having recognitions from Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) and All Indian Council for Technical Education (AICTE) can submit affiliation fee along with late fee and GST by July 31.

After fee submission, the colleges will be required to submit their permission papers within three days,’ a notice issued by DAVV reads. The university stated that colleges failing to meet the deadline will not be granted affiliation. These colleges, which are under the jurisdiction of DAVV at Indore, had taken affiliation from RGPV at Bhopal for the last three years.

The reason being that the affiliation fee of RGPV was lesser than that of DAVV. DAVV had raised the issue with University Coordination Committee citing that RGPV is violating jurisdiction norms. Resultantly, the committee reportedly had directed the RGPV to respect jurisdiction norms. Owing to this, the RGPV on June 13 had issued a notification stating that it won’t affiliate MBA colleges located beyond its jurisdiction thereby rejecting applications of around 15 MBA colleges in Indore.

The colleges had moved the High Court stating that the notification dated June 13 had been issued without any opportunity of hearing. ‘Hence, it is prayed that the impugned notification be stayed,’ the petition read. In an interim relief, the HC permitted petitioner MBA colleges to participate in the ongoing MBA admission process.

MBA admissions: Registration link closes tomorrow

The registration window for first round of centralised counselling for admission to MBA and MCA courses will close on Saturday night. This year, registrations are underway on the basis of qualifying exams along with CMAT score from the first round itself. Seat allocation list of the first round will be released on August 8 whereas the second round’s list will be out on August 25. After centralised, college-level counselling rounds will begin. There are more than 14,500 seats in MBA colleges in Indore.