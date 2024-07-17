ABSENCE | DAVV Delays Replacement Of IPC With New Criminal Code BNS In Law Syllabi |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With India implementing three new laws – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) in place of Indian Penal Code, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya could not immediately update chapters of colonial ear justice system with the new set of laws in curricula of law courses owing to absence of Board of Study.

The tenure of BoS for Law Discipline, which has authority to revise syllabi of law programmes, had expired some months ago and the new board has not been made as yet. In absence of the BoS, the university could not make changes in curricula for replacing IPC with the new justice laws. After BNS came into force from July 1, Bar Council of India (BCI) instructed educational institutions across the country to make changes in the syllabi of law courses.

The Council also stated that updated books should be made available in the market from September. Following the order of BCI, curricula of law courses like BA-LLB, BCom-LLB, LLB, LLM etc are to be updated but the quandary of DAVV is that it does not have functional Board of Study for Law Stream. In such a situation, the problems have arisen before affiliated colleges as they do not have revised syllabi to teach in classroom.

In the state of confusion, colleges are approaching the university seeking revision of syllabi at the earliest. Sources in the university said that the exercise to form BoS has been undertaken. Exam controller Dr Ashesh Tiwari said that the board will be formed in the next 15 to 20 days. “After that, a meeting of the members will be called and the revised curricula will be approved. The entire process may take three to four months,” he said.