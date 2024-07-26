MP Rain Woes: 3,000 People Trapped In Katni Floods, Relocated; Katni-Jabalpur Route Railway Track Submerged

fpnew

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Around 3,000 people trapped due to flood-like situation in 40 villages, were relocated to safer places in Katni district on Thursday. Katni districts experienced incessant heavy rains for last 48 hours. They have been shifted to relief camps. Besides, a woman died after a wall collapsed due to heavy rain in Katni.

Railway track was also submerged due to heavy rain on Katni-Jabalpur route, but railway employees cleared the way for trains.

With the help of SDRF and NDRF flood-affected people were taken to relief camps or safer places. Vehicular traffic was disrupted due to over three feet of water in Garraghat near Ghughri village between Umariapan and Dhimarkheda.

Water Users Association (WUA) Katni Shiv Kumar Singh said, “Water increased suddenly in Belkund River of Dhimarkheda, resulting in low-lying areas getting flooded. Similarly, Datla dam of Gulwara block swelled due to heavy rain in the district.”

ADM Sadhna Paraste informed Free Press, “Around 3,000 people have been shifted to relief camps or other safer places due to flood-like situation in district. Around 40 villages have been affected. Administration has shifted villagers and cattle to safer places.”

Similarly, all sluice gates of Ban Sujara dam have been opened releasing 480 cusec water in Dhasan river of Tikamgarh district. Harpura Canal has been damaged completely and its oveflowing water has damaged entire crops in the area. Repair work on Harpura canal was carried out last year. It also disrupted road connectivity in nearby areas of the Tikamgarh district.

The flood in Jerai village in Sagar has worsened the situation. People are forced to live amidst water. Kunwari River is overflowing in Morena and has affected vast areas of the district. There was a sudden flood in the Kunwari river and the villagers faced the brunt of it. The rain in Jabalpur's Hargi village for the last 48 hours has brought devastation.

Extreme heavy rain reported in last 24 hours:

Places rainfall(mm)

Tikamgarh (Mohangarh 230 mm

Katni (Sleemnabad 153.3 mm

Nivari (Orchha 135 mm

Panna (Ajaigarh 148.3 mm

Chhatarpur (Badamalahra 82.6 mm

Bhind (Mihona 78 mm

Dindori (Shahpura 74.1 mm