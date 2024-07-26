Madhya Pradesh: Conviction Rate In Serious Crime Merely 65% To 70 %

Representational Image

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Over the past three years, the conviction rate in serious crimes has hovered around 65-70%. However, the enforcement of Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) 2023 - replacing Indian Evidence Act (IEA) - has instilled new hope. The Prosecution is optimistic that the new law will increase the conviction rate and ensure perpetrators are brought to justice.

The conviction rate in cases of violence against women and minors, as well as kidnapping, remains low. Prosecution officials attribute this to the frequent acquittal of accused due to a lack of concrete evidence. The prosecution is positive that the new BSA law with its modern Standard Operating Procedures†will bring the†perpetrators† to book in nine specific serious crimes including - crime against women and children, murder, kidnapping and abduction, offences against public tranquillity, crimes against senior citizens, property offences, economic offences, and cybercrime.

Several factors contribute to the low conviction rate, including improper collection and securing of evidence according to 'standard operating procedure'. When presented in court, the defense questions the credibility of the evidence and this helps them to tilt the case in their favour, said an official.

Director general (prosecution), Sushma Singh while talking to Free Press pointed at issues affecting the conviction rate. In cases involving crimes against women and minor girls, many times the minor files the complaint under the family pressure, but in court she turns hostile.

The DG also noted the role of mobile phones in rising cases of minor girls eloping and marrying. In most of the cases, both the girl and boy are minor, or the boy has just crossed the age of 18 , leading to charges of rape and kidnapping when the girl is just under 18.

Read Also Bhopal: Regular Traffic Gridlocks Paralyse Hoshangabad Road

'There are several cases, where the defence created doubt over the age of the minor victim. The prosecution claims that the girl or the victim is minor, but when it comes to fixation of the age, the police fail to produce valid documents and the case goes against the prosecution,' the DG said. Nevertheless, Singh expressed optimism that the new BSA law, with its modern Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), will help the prosecution to bring the culprits to justice.

Year -- Court Verdict -- Accused Convicted -- Accused Acquitted

2021 -- 714 -- 485 -- 249

2022 -- 1056 -- 743 -- 310

2023 -- 1292 -- 894 -- 398

2024 (Jan-Apr) -- 378 -- 259 -- 119