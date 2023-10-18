Indore: Sr Manager Of GAIL Found Dead In Shipra River, Suicide Note Alleges 'Workplace Harassment'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A body of a senior manager at GAIL (Gas Authority of India Limited) in Indore, was found floating on the Shipra River in Dewas on Wednesday. A suicide note has been recovered from his wallet, alleging "workplace harassment" as a cause behind the extreme step.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) retrieved the body identified as Vinod Sharma, under the guidance of the police. Post-mortem has been conducted, and the police handed over the report to the family. The SDRF had been searching for him in the Shipra River since Monday night.

Relatives of Sharma reported that he left home around 2 PM on Monday and did not return by late night, prompting a search. His car was found near the Shipra River bridge, leading to the information being shared with the police.

According to local reports, a suicide note alleging harassment by company officials was found in his purse. The family expressed concerns that he might have committed suicide by jumping into the river.

Shashikant Chaurasiya, the in-charge of the Area Police Station, mentioned that a thorough investigation would be conducted based on the persistent nature of the suicide note. Statements from individuals named in the note will be taken into account.

Rohan, the platoon commander of SDRF, stated that they received information from the Police Station on the night of October 16 about a youth drowning in the Shipra River. Despite day-long searching on Tuesday, the body was not found.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

On Wednesday morning, after two and a half hours of further efforts, the body was discovered not far from the Shipra Bridge. With the assistance of the Shipra and Dewas police, the body was retrieved. Identification of the body was made based on the clothing, confirming it to be Vinod Sharma.

Arvind Tiwari, Vinod's cousin, shared that “Vinod had mentioned facing pressure to forward bills without verification from Deputy General Manager Manish Prasad. Allegedly, there were attempts to harass him into advancing without proper verification. Despite being a senior officer, Vinod was being assigned tasks of a much lower level. Senior officers also reportedly did not respond well to him over the phone. These factors had reportedly left Vinod in a state of depression."