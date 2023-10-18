MP Bizarre: 'Tantrik' Rituals Performed At Ujjain Crematorium For Kamal Nath's Victory As CM; Shocking Visuals Surface

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): As Madhya Pradesh enetered into peak election period, a bunch of weird photographs have surfaced from a crematorium in Ujjain, showing tantric rituals being performed near the portrait of Kamal Nath, on Tuesday. It is believed that the tantric practitioners are performing rituals at the crematorium, praying for Kamal Nath's victory as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

These tantric activities commenced on the first night of Navratri and are expected to continue till Dussehra.

A photo of Kamal Nath, was seen placed near the idol of Bhairav Bhagwan on Tuesday. Six 'tantriks' surrounded the idol, chanting mantras. The atmosphere was filled with the sound of chanting, breaking the silence of the night.

In addition to the ritualistic items for havan and worship, the practitioners were also seen using dolls, lemons, and alcohol for tantric activities.

Tantrik practitioner Bhayyu Maharaj claimed that a victory ritual is being conducted to form a Congress government. They are also performing rituals to ensure that there is no repetition of the purchase of MLAs, as observed in the previous elections. These rituals are being conducted secretly. Earlier, a victory ritual was conducted for MLA Sanjay Shukla in Indore on the first day of Navratri. Now, similar rituals are being performed for Kamal Nath.

The crematorium on the banks of Shipra in Ujjain is considered the largest center for tantric practitioners during Navratri. Especially in the Chakrateerth crematorium, tantriks from all over the country come to perform tantric rituals. Ujjain is home to the south-facing Mahakal, considered highly auspicious for tantric practitioners. They believe that any puja performed at Chakrateerth is always successful.

