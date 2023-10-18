MP: YouTuber-Cum-Reporters Request Police Protection Following Threat By BJP Workers In Sidhi

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): Two YouTuber-cum-reporters from Sidhi, have requested police protection, following alleged threats by some BJP workers during news coverage in Sidhi on Wednesday.
The two named Kanishk Tiwari and Shivendra Tiwari wrote a complaint to Sidhi Superintendent of Police, requesting protection. In the complaint, the duo said they were out to cover election-related news and noticed that some youth had been stalking them on field. They even asked them to stop the coverage and threatened them of dire consequences.
The complaint mentioned that when the duo were on field last night, a BJP leader and his aides started hurling abuses at them. This isn't the first time they have faced this in April last year, Kanishk was reportedly assaulted inside a police station in Sidhi, allegedly in response to a story of a sitting BJP MLA.
The YouTuber reporters seek assurance of safety from the authorities.
