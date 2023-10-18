 MP: YouTuber-Cum-Reporters Request Police Protection Following Threat By BJP Workers In Sidhi
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: YouTuber-Cum-Reporters Request Police Protection Following Threat By BJP Workers In Sidhi

MP: YouTuber-Cum-Reporters Request Police Protection Following Threat By BJP Workers In Sidhi

The YouTuber reporters seek assurance of safety from the authorities.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
article-image

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): Two YouTuber-cum-reporters from Sidhi, have requested police protection, following alleged threats by some BJP workers during news coverage in Sidhi on Wednesday.

The two named Kanishk Tiwari and Shivendra Tiwari wrote a complaint to Sidhi Superintendent of Police, requesting protection. In the complaint, the duo said they were out to cover election-related news and noticed that some youth had been stalking them on field. They even asked them to stop the coverage and threatened them of dire consequences.

Read Also
Bhopal: Manifesto Matters, Party Affiliation, Candidate's Profile Equally Important
article-image

The complaint mentioned that when the duo were on field last night, a BJP leader and his aides started hurling abuses at them. This isn't the first time they have faced this in April last year, Kanishk was reportedly assaulted inside a police station in Sidhi, allegedly in response to a story of a sitting BJP MLA.

The YouTuber reporters seek assurance of safety from the authorities.

Read Also
Bhopal: Regional Science Centre And IISER Host Session On Discoveries That Changed World
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: "Fir Janta Ka Kya Haal Hoga..." Scindia Reacts To Kamal Nath's "Tear Digvijaya's Clothes"...

WATCH:

Shivraj Mocks Kamal Nath, Says Digvijaya Ran Previous Cong Govt In MP With 'Power Of Attorney'...

Shivraj Mocks Kamal Nath, Says Digvijaya Ran Previous Cong Govt In MP With 'Power Of Attorney'...

Rising Rebel In Madhya Pradesh's Vindhya Region Creates Trouble For Both BJP & Congress Ahead Of...

Rising Rebel In Madhya Pradesh's Vindhya Region Creates Trouble For Both BJP & Congress Ahead Of...

MP Weather Update: Rain Pulls Down Mercury, Mid-October Paves Way For Winters

MP Weather Update: Rain Pulls Down Mercury, Mid-October Paves Way For Winters

MP: Tension In Rewa As Labourers Pelt Stones At Police, Set Car Afire After Colleague Stabbed

MP: Tension In Rewa As Labourers Pelt Stones At Police, Set Car Afire After Colleague Stabbed