 Bhopal: Regional Science Centre And IISER Host Session On Discoveries That Changed World
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Regional Science Centre And IISER Host Session On Discoveries That Changed World

Bhopal: Regional Science Centre And IISER Host Session On Discoveries That Changed World

These experts from various domains came together to shed light on the achievements that led to Nobel Prizes in the fields of Physics, Chemistry, and Physiology or Medicine in 2023.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a collaborative effort, the Regional Science Centre (RSC), in partnership with the Indian Institute of Science Education & Research (IISER), organised an interactive session on Tuesday.

The event titled “Unleashing the Nobel Laureates 2023: Discoveries that Changed the World” featured a distinguished panel of experts, including Dr Rohan Singh, Department of Physics, IISER, Dr. Apurba Lal Koner, Department of Chemistry, IISER, Dr. Debasis Nayak, Department of Biological Sciences, IISER,

These experts from various domains came together to shed light on the achievements that led to Nobel Prizes in the fields of Physics, Chemistry, and Physiology or Medicine in 2023.

Approximately 500 students, along with teachers and members of the general public, had the opportunity to benefit from this informative and engaging programme.

Read Also
Bhopal: HC Seeks Govt Reply Over PESA Violation
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Mining Firm Occupies Pond In Acquired Land In Anuppur, Puts Up Barriers Around It

MP: Mining Firm Occupies Pond In Acquired Land In Anuppur, Puts Up Barriers Around It

MP: Notice Issued To Official For Violation Of MCC In Rehti

MP: Notice Issued To Official For Violation Of MCC In Rehti

MP: Man Dupes Jewellers Of Ornaments Worth ₹15 Crore In Chhatarpur

MP: Man Dupes Jewellers Of Ornaments Worth ₹15 Crore In Chhatarpur

MP: 6,160 Officials Given Tips On How To Conduct Election In Narmadapuram

MP: 6,160 Officials Given Tips On How To Conduct Election In Narmadapuram

MP: Eyes Of Goddess Kali Idol Track The Sun Across The Sky In Satna

MP: Eyes Of Goddess Kali Idol Track The Sun Across The Sky In Satna