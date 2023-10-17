Bhopal: Regional Science Centre And IISER Host Session On Discoveries That Changed World

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a collaborative effort, the Regional Science Centre (RSC), in partnership with the Indian Institute of Science Education & Research (IISER), organised an interactive session on Tuesday.

The event titled “Unleashing the Nobel Laureates 2023: Discoveries that Changed the World” featured a distinguished panel of experts, including Dr Rohan Singh, Department of Physics, IISER, Dr. Apurba Lal Koner, Department of Chemistry, IISER, Dr. Debasis Nayak, Department of Biological Sciences, IISER,

These experts from various domains came together to shed light on the achievements that led to Nobel Prizes in the fields of Physics, Chemistry, and Physiology or Medicine in 2023.

Approximately 500 students, along with teachers and members of the general public, had the opportunity to benefit from this informative and engaging programme.