MP Elections 2023: 'Tear His Clothes', Kamal Nath And Digvijaya Singh's Funny Banter During Congress Manifesto Release

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of MP Congress president Kamal Nath and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh having a banter on ‘whose clothes should be torn’ in case of dissatisfaction among the party members came to fore on Tuesday. The light-hearted video came at a time when there were speculations that both the leaders are not on good terms with each other after the release of Congress’ first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.

“I had said, if they don’t listen to you then tear his (Digvijaya’s) clothes,” Kamal Nath can be heard saying in the video. Digvijaya has also shared the video on his social media account.

Nath had asked angry Congress supporters to tear Diggi's clothes

Notably, Nath was responding to his statement which he made addressing the supporters of Congress leader Veerendra Raghuwanshi. After Raghuwanshi was denied a ticket from Shivpuri, his supporters protested in front of the PCC chief. Addressing them, Nath said that he too wants Raghuwanshi to contest polls. “I have left it to Digvijaya Singh and Jaivardhan Singh, but there seems to be some misunderstanding. Now, you guys go and tear Digvijaya Singh and Jaivardhan Singh's clothes," Nath had said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After this, Digvijaya took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “When a family grows, there is both collective happiness and collective conflict. Wisdom says that elders should patiently find a solution. God also supports those who have a combination of mind and hard work.”

FP Photo

'Our relationship is not just political'

On Tuesday, during the release of the Congress party’s manifesto for MP elections, the septuagenerians were spotted having a jovial conversation on the matter. Digvijaya responded to Kamal Nath’s comments in a humorous way and said, “Wait a minute. Who signs the important party related documents? The PCC president. Then whose clothes should be torn?”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kamal Nath later said his and Digvijaya Singh’s relation is not just political but one of fun, jokes and love. “I had given him a power of attorney some time earlier that you will have to take some abuse for Kamal Nath. That is valid today as well,” he added. To which, Singh responded that one should know whose mistake it is.

“Whether there is a mistake or not, you will have to take blame,” Nath replied amid laughter from other Congress leaders present at the venue.

'Like Lord Shiva'

Digvijaya also compared himself to Lord Shiva who had to drink poison for the sake of others.

Sharing the video on his X handle, Singh wrote, “My family relationship with Kamal Nath ji goes back to 1980. There have been differences of opinion (Matbhed) between us on many issues. It is natural for two friends to have differences of opinion but there are no differences from the heart (Manbhed).”

Read Also MP Weather Update: Light Rainfall Expected Across 13 Districts In State

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)