MP Weather Update: Light Rainfall Expected Across 13 Districts In State

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Light rain is expected in 13 districts of state on Tuesday, along with brisk winds in some areas. This weather change is attributed to a western disturbance. Following the rainfall, a phase of pleasant weather is anticipated.

Districts likely to witness rain today include Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Datia, Sheopur, Guna, Ashoknagar, Nivari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Panna, and Satna. Tomorrow, these districts may also experience rainfall.

Senior meteorologist Ved Prakash Singh explained that the first western disturbance of the season is active in the state, causing light rainfall in several districts over the past two days. On Tuesday, there could be light rain accompanied by thunderstorms. After the rainfall subsides, a drop in temperature is expected, especially in the night temperatures by the end of October.

On Monday, the day temperatures saw a decrease in Madhya Pradesh due to the ongoing light rainfall. In Bhopal, the mercury dropped to 2.9 degrees. The temperature was recorded at 32.8 degrees.

Several cities including Ujjain, Shivpuri, Raisen, Pachmarhi, Khandwa, Khargone, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Khajuraho, Narmadapuram, and Ratlam also experienced a drop in temperature. Damoh recorded the highest temperature at 36 degrees. Temperature in Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Guna, Gwalior, Narmadapuram, and Ratlam remained at 35 degrees or above.

This fluctuation in temperatures is attributed to the influence of both the warm and pleasant weather, creating a trend reminiscent of March-April in several cities, including Bhopal, Gwalior, Damoh, Jabalpur, and Ujjain. Many places in these districts recorded temperatures exceeding 37 degrees in October.

October began with the influence of a pleasant weather trend. However, the impact of pink cold has lessened due to the arrival of dry winds from Rajasthan and an increase in sunlight intensity by up to 20%.

In the last two days, rain and clouds have prevailed. Light rain is expected on Tuesday as well. This marks a consistent trend of rainfall in October.

