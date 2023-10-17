 Bhopal: ‘Sabhi Se Door Hote Ja Rahe Ho, Bahot Mashoor Hote Ja Rahe Ho’
'Sham-e-Ghazal, poetry reading, discussion held under Kitab Utsav

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Sabhi se door hote ja rahe ho, bahot  mashoor hote ja rahe ho , sahar ko sham karne se gharaz hai , fakat mazdoor hote ja rahe hain…’. Badra Wasti presented the ghazal in an event 'Sham-e-Ghazal' at Hindi Bhawan on Monday under  under ongoing ‘Kitab Utsav ‘on Monday. Besides Wasti,   Prarthana Pandit, , Shahid Samar, Huma Kanpuri and Nusrat Mehdi  recited  their ghazals which enchanted the audience. 

They included  ‘Khud de rahi hai humko ye paigam khwaieshein…,’ ‘ Shabnami uljhano ka bhanwar ishk hai…,’  ‘Usne kaha tuti shakh per phool nahi aate…’ etc. The fifth session was of 'Poetry Reading' in which Neelotpal Mrinal, Vasant Sakargae, Nehal Shah, Manimohan, Shashank Garg, Shruti Kushwaha read their poems. Both the sessions were coordinated by Abhishek Verma.

Besides , the fourth day of the book festival organised by Rajkamal Prakashan began with a session  on new creativity in Hindi stories.  Kunal Singh,  editor of Vanmali Katha, talked  to five young storytellers, briefly recalled the narrative journey of the Hindi story. It was  followed by the  session with authors and poets including  Sarang Upadhyay, Vaishali Thapa , Maulshree Saxena, Mudit Srivastava and Nishant Upadhyay.

 The second session was based on poet and author Rajesh Joshi&#39;s new story collection 'Main Hawa Paani Parinda Kuch Nahin'. Manoj Kumar Pandey talked to Joshi in this session. “As a writer, if you believe that you are free, then you can create anything, Joshi said . The third session was about the launch and conversation of Geet Chaturvedi's story collection 'Gaumutra'. Chaturvedi gave a succinct statement on the detail and craft of his stories.

