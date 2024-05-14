Tortured By Greedy In-Laws, Woman Pours Petrol On Herself Outside SP Office In Gwalior; Visuals Surface

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A distressing incident was reported from Gwalior, where a woman attempted suicide by pouring petrol on herself during a public hearing at the SP Office on Tuesday.

The bystanders snatched the petrol-filled container from the victim before she could inflict any harm on herself.

The victim has been identified as Manju Tiwari. She complained of constant harassment by her in-laws for dowry, accusing them of throwing her out of the house.

The dramatic scene unfolded and has been captured in a video that has surfaced on the internet.

In the video, Tiwari can be seen pouring petrol on herself as some people tried to console her. Though most of the bystanders were busing and making a video instead of stopping her,.

The woman alleges that for the past two and a half years, she has been living separately from her husband in her parental home and has been subjected to continuous dowry harassment by her in-laws.

Additional SP Suryakant Sharma stated that Tiwari's complaint has been promptly addressed and has been sent to Sanjeevani Nagar police station in a police vehicle, where her complaint is being registered.

Greedy In-laws Forced Her To Take Desperate Step?

According to information, Manju Tiwari, who is a resident of Sanjeevani Nagar in Gwalior took this major step because of her greedy in laws. Manju Tiwari alleges that she is being harassed daily for dowry by her husband Yogesh Tiwari, brother-in-law Rakesh Tiwari, and sister-in-law Neelam Pandey.

Manju says that even though she has given them 15 lakh rupees since their marriage, they still threaten to take advantage of her for the dowry. The woman also claims that her husband is pressuring her to leave since he is living with his other wife. She added that she had filed multiple complaints against the later and no action has been taken that was the reason she took this desperate step.