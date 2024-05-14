 MP: Dal Trader Shoots Self After Debtors Fail To Return Him ₹2.5 Cr; Had Embezzled ₹70 Cr By Issuing Fake Hundis For Cricket Betting
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Distressed over not receiving his loaned money worth Rs 2.5 crore, a fraudster allegedly shot himself in Gwalior city of Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday. Ironically, he was also accused in a Rs 70 crore embezzlement case and was released on bail only a few days ago.

Dal trader and Hundi broker Ashish Gupta, also known as Ashu, shot himself with a pistol outside his friend's hotel in Gwalior. A suicide note, mentioning the reason behind his extreme step, was recovered from his car.

Suicide note recovered from car

The suicide noted read, "Ashwani Jain took Rs 2.28 crore while Sarman took Rs 40 lakh. Whenever I asked them to return my money, they would make excuses. Tired of this mental harassment, I am ending my life."

Ashish Gupta was accused of embezzling Rs 70 crore by issuing fake Hundis to businessmen. After realising they have been defrauded, accused Gupta was jailed. He was released on bail only a few days ago.

Betted on cricket matches with Rs 70 crore embezzled money

According to information, about two and a half years ago, Ashish had taken Rs 34 crore from businessmen by making fake receipts for Hundi. He bet on cricket with this amount. When the businessmen did not get their money back, they filed an FIR at the police station. Ashish and his father were arrested in the case.

Due to the high-profile nature of the case, it was handed over to the CID for investigation. Currently, statements of complainants, businessmen, are being taken. ASP Shiyaz KM said that the Dal trader shot himself. The incident seems suspicious. Based on the suicide note, we are investigating the case.

