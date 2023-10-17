Bhopal: Man Robbed Of Cash Money In Chhola, Search On For Accused

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three goons robbed a man of cash money, as well as valuables worth Rs 1 lakh in Chhola locality of the city on Sunday at knife-point, the police said. The police said the man tried to resist and eventually got injured.

Investigating officer (IO) Inder Singh said the man has been identified as Anand Kurmi (27), a native of Ashok Nagar. He was coming to the city to see his sister. As the train stopped on the outskirts of the Bhopal junction railway station at 3:45 pm, he decided to get off the train and reach the station on foot.

Near the Kainchi Chhola railway crossing, he was intercepted by three unidentified men. They refused to let him go without paying them money. When Kurmi protested, the trio assaulted him and fled from the spot. They snatched the purse containing Rs 1200. His cell phone and gold ornaments were also forcibly taken away by the miscreants.

He then approached the police to narrate the incident. The police have lodged a case and have begun searching for those accused by surfing through the CCTV footage.