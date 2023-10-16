 Bhopal: BEE To Hold Painting Contest On Energy Conservation
Bhopal: BEE To Hold Painting Contest On Energy Conservation

Registration for school participation in the competition is going on.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 11:59 PM IST
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power and the Government of India will organise a painting competition on energy conservation. The NHDC Limited is the nodal agency for organising the contest in the state.

Registration for school participation in the competition is going on. The competition will be organised in two categories, Category "A" (for students of classes 5, 6 and 7) and Category "B" (for students of classes 8, 9 and 10).. The last date for registration and uploading paintings is October 31.

Out of all the entries received from the state, 50-50 paintings of both the categories selected by the jury will be called to Bhopal on November 9 to participate in the state level painting competition.

