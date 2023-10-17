MP Elections 2023: Congress Releases 106-page Manifesto, Promises Caste Census, 100 Units Free Electricity, State's IPL Team & More | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party released its manifesto for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on Tuesday with several announcements including promises of conducting caste census and an IPL team of the state. The 106-page manifesto or ‘Vachan Patra’ has announcements regarding youth, farmers, government employees, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Backward Classes welfare with special focus on reducing the cost of farming for farmers

The document was unveiled by MP Congress President Kamal Nath and Chairman of the Promissory Note Committee Rajendra Kumar at Bhopal's Ravindra Bhavan.

On similar lines with Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress has also promised to waive the electricity bill of 100 units and halve the bill of 200 units to the common electricity consumers.

The manifesto also includes the promise that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made to school students a few days ago in a public rally in Mandla. It says, under the Padho-Padhao scheme, Rs 500 will be given to the children of government schools from class 1 to 8, Rs 1000 to the children of class 9th-10 and Rs 1500 to the children of class 11-12 every month.

Some noteworthy announcements from the manifesto are:

If Congress forms government in the state, it will purchase paddy from farmers at the rate of Rs 2500 per quintal, wheat at Rs 2600. per quintal. Kamal Nath said that the target is to take the amount to Rs 3000 per quintal.

Will buy cow dung under Nandini Go Dhan Yojana.

Recruitments by creating one lakh new posts in rural areas.

Will start Swabhiman Yojana for youth and provide financial aid of Rs 1500 to Rs 3000 to the unemployed youth of the state.

Will make a law for the right to health with health insurance up to Rs 25 lakh, and accident insurance upto Rs 10 lakh.

Under Nari Samman Nidhi Yojana, women will be given Rs 1500 per month.

Social security pension will be increased to Rs 1200.

Will give 27% reservation to OBCs in government services and schemes.

Will restart Old Pension Scheme.

Domestic gas cylinder at Rs 500.

The amount of pension for multi-disabled people will be increased to Rs 2000.

Farmer loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh under Jai Kisan Agricultural Loan Waiver Scheme.

