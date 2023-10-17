 MP: Five Drag 42-Year-Old Woman Out Of Taxi Gang-Rape Her In Badamalhara
MP: Five Drag 42-Year-Old Woman Out Of Taxi Gang-Rape Her In Badamalhara

Four arrested, and another is on the run

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 08:25 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Badamalhara (Madhya Pradesh): Five persons dragged a 42-year-old woman out of a taxi near the Badi Teek area under Maharajganj police station and gang-raped her on Saturday, the police said on Monday.

Before violating her, they also beat up the woman who was going to Badamalhara in a taxi.

The police said four rapists had been arrested and one was on the run.

Just as the taxi neared Teek, a youth came and beat up the woman whom he took to a nearby forest where he together with other youths made her drink liquor.

When she was drunk, they gang-raped her and also tore her clothes. The woman also sustained injuries, the police said.

The police registered a case against the criminals. Town inspector of Badamalhara, Kamal Singh Thakur, said the medical report indicated that the woman had been gang-raped.

The four arrested criminals are being presented to the court, he said.

article-image
