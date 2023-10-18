 WATCH: "Fir Janta Ka Kya Haal Hoga..." Scindia Reacts To Kamal Nath's "Tear Digvijaya's Clothes" Banter
"Fulfilling promises in the Congress manifesto is challenging; it's easy to create alluring issues, but fulfilling commitments is difficult", Scindia said.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 04:48 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Reacting to a 'fun banter' when Congress state President Kamal Nath said "tear Digvijaya Singh's clothes" following reports of dissatisfaction among candidates over ticket, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia taunted "Fir janta ka kya haal karenge ye log" (What will they do the public).

Speaking to media on Wednesday, Scindia said "If this is the dialogue between two big political leaders, one can only imagine what will they do to public (janta ka kya haal karenge."

Notably, on Tuesday after releasing the manifesto, Congress leaders Kamal Natha and Digvijaya Singh exchanged a humorous banter. On reports of dissatisfaction among some party leaders over the ticket, Nath had "I have given the power of attorney to take abuses to Digvijaya Singh. So, go tera his clothes," as both the leaders laughed.

When media asked about Congress leaders' discord over ticket distribution, Scindia said, "My focus remains positive; it's essential to concentrate on our work. We should use the time available to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the country's development and progress."

Responding to calls from some BJP leaders in Gwalior South urging Scindia to contest elections, he emphasized, "The BJP's organisational decisions guide every worker. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, and MP Vivek Sejwalkar have worked diligently with every party worker in the past three to four months. I am committed to continuing this dedication in the future."

