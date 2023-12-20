Indore: Social Media Influencer 'Oye Indori' Booked For Raping Live-In Partner On Pretext Of Marriage

Robin Jindal |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Famous social media influencer and Youtuber Robin Jindal, also known by his Instagram handle ‘Oye Indori', has been booked for allegedly raping his live-in partner on the pretext of marriage.

The MIG police registered a case based on a complaint from a 35-year-old woman who stated that she had been in a live-in relationship with Robin. He had promised to marry her, but after engaging in a physical relationship, he went back on his word.

The police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC. The search is on for the accused, and further investigation is underway.

Robin is a well-known Instagram influencer and YouTuber, with 7.4 million followers on Instagram and 7.87 million subscribers on YouTube. A resident of Indore, Robin makes comedy videos, most of which have more than 4 million likes and shares.

According to the complainant, she got to know Robin in Indore. After this, Robin got a flat on rent in Nehru Nagar, and both of them started living in a flat. The accused had physical relations with her several times, promising to marry her but, refused later.

According to SI Sachin Arya of MIG police station, a case has been registered against Robin Jindal, son of Mithilesh Aggarwal, a resident of Mahalaxmi Nagar, for rape on the pretext of marriage.

Engagement with a fellow influencer a few days ago

Robin is very active on social media. He has millions of followers on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Notably, a few days ago, Robin got engaged to his fellow influencer in a big hotel in Indore, which was attended by many social media personalities from the city and the country. Robin also uploaded photos and videos from the event on Instagram.