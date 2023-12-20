Madhya Pradesh: Saas Bahu Caught Cat-Fighting In Gwalior Over Bullet; Dramatic Video Goes Viral

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A dramatic video has surfaced on social media, showing a catfight between a mother-in-law and a daughter-in-law (Saas and Bahu). In the viral video, both women can be seen pulling each other's hair fiercely, with neither of them ready to leave the other.

The incident happened in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district. The daughter-in-law approached the Girwai police station area and accused her in-laws of physically assaulting her and throwing her out of the house when their dowry demands were not met.

The woman identified as Meera Kushwaha got married to Bhupendra Kushwaha, a resident of Ganga Vihar Colony, Girwai police station area, in 2014. In the complaint, Meera said that her parents had already fulfilled her in-law's dowry demands at the time of the marriage.

However, now her husband's family has again started their demands and is pressuring her to bring Rs 5 lakh cash and a Bullet motorcycle. She accused her husband Bhupendra Kushwaha, brother-in-laws Vikas, Vicky, and Jitendra, mother-in-law Bhagwati, and father-in-law Pukkhan of physically assaulting her.

Daughter-in-law had also filed complaint in 2020

Meera had also complained at the Tighra police station in February 2020. which the in-laws had resigned, saying that they would never trouble her in the future. But on December 11, 2023, the husband's family members got together and beat her fiercely, injuring her.

ASP Niranjan Sharma said that the police were looking into the matter. The officers there said that footage of the dispute has also surfaced in which the woman could be seen hurting herself. Therefore, the matter is being investigated.