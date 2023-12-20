MP: 2 Men Abducted And Gang-Raped 5-Yr-Old Girl Playing Outside Home In Harda

Representative Image

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): Two men sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl in the Harda district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Until a search party found her the following morning, she lay injured and unconscious throughout the night. Throughout the last week, there has been three child rapes in the state.

The child is being treated at a Bhopal hospital and has not yet regained consciousness. According to authorities, one of the suspects was taken into custody while the other was the target of a manhunt.

When the girl was abducted, she was playing outside her house. Her family reported her missing and even listed two men as suspects after they were unable to locate her. They called 100. Police launched an investigation right away, sent teams to the village, and filed a case.

Suspects earlier booked for Gang-rape and Abduction

According to medical advice, the two suspects who were first booked for kidnapping, they were also booked for gang rape and other Pocso Act violations. Treatment is being given to the survivor. Harda SP Sanjeev Kumar Kanchan declared, "She is not in danger.

In accordance with Supreme Court guidelines on matters involving sexual assault, the victim's identify has not been disclosed in order to preserve her privacy.