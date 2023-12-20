Indore: Adhere To Rules For New Year Celebrations; Pub, Bar Owners Told

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pub and bar owners have been instructed to ensure that their establishments are shut at 12 o'clock and the parking lots are empty by 12.15 am, especially on the night of 31st and January 1 and that no entry is given in the pub after 11.30 pm.

These instructions were issued at a meeting of pub, bar owners, managers and their security officers called by DCP (Zone-2) Abhishek Anand at the meeting hall in CP office on Tuesday. The meeting was called on the instruction of the commissioner of police Makrand Deouskar.

During the meeting, the pub owners were directed to follow the rules while organising New Year celebrations. Also, the police officials were instructed to take action against the people riding or driving vehicles under the influence of liquor on that day. Violation of rules and regulations and irregularities would lead to police action which may include cancellation of the licence.

In the meeting, additional DCP Amarendra Singh and other officers were also present. The DCP also reviwed the action taken against the violators. The pub owners and their security officers were also asked to ensure that their sound systems adhere to the prescribed decibel limits and that no loudspeaker should be used between 10 pm and 6 am.

They were also asked to take permission for the events being held at their premises on the 31st.

The owners were also instructed to install adequate number of CCTVs in their premises and to ensure that they are in working condition. In case of any altercation or dispute at the pub, the police should be informed immediately they were told.

The pub owners were instructed to ensure that no one enters the pub with any kind of firearms or drugs and for this people should be checked while entering the pub. No minor should be given entry and if any minor is found in the premises during police action, appropriate action would be taken against the pub/bar owners. They were also asked to ensure proper lighting arrangements in the parking lots. The contact numbers of police officers and the police stations should also be displayed in the pub so the needy can take police help immediately.

The officers also instructed pub owners and managers to train their bouncers to deal with any ugly situation whether it be physical altercation or comments on girls or molestation.

The pub employees were also asked to instruct vehicle drivers not to drive in an inebriated condition which would lead to police action against them.