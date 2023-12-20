Indore: Gandhi Nagar Road To Be Ready In 11 Months, Says Mayor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The construction of road from Gandhi Nagar Square towards Super Corridor would start shortly and will be completed within 11 months. ‘That’s the target we have set for the completion of the road,’ said Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav during inspection of road site on Tuesday.

Additional Commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar, superintending engineer DR Lodhi, regional zonal officer Vinod Aggarwal and other departmental officers accompanied him. ‘Around 800 metre long and 18 metre wide road along with footpath will be constructed from Gandhi Nagar Square towards Super Corridor at a cost of Rs 7.50 crore,’ the Mayor told reporters. Bhargav said that Gandhi Nagar is an important area of Indore.

Since it is located near the Super Corridor, Airport and Metro Depot, it becomes very essential to build good approach road in the area, he added. This road will benefit traders as well as residents of this area, he went on to add. The Mayor ordered for conducting median survey for the construction of the said road at the earliest.

Shopkeepers urged to remove hurdles voluntarily Bhargava held a meeting with local shopkeepers regarding road construction from Gandhi Nagar Square and appealed to voluntarily remove obstacles coming into the road project. He said that this route is important for better traffic movement of all your businesses and residents. Along with this, instructions were also given to the corporation officers to conduct a quick survey and identify the obstructions and to remove the same within the time limit.