MP: Jitu Patwari's Supporters Booked For Creating Ruckus At Mahakal Temple In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Supporters of Congress President Jitu Patwari were booked for allegedly creating ruckus in the Mahakaleshwar Temple of Ujjain.

A case has been registered at the Mahakal police station under sections 294, 323, 506, and 34 of the IPC, including the Mahakal Temple Act. The action has been taken on the basis of a written application given by the Mahakal Temple Committee.

Notably, on Tuesday, Patwari had paid a visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple and sought blessings before assuming charge as the Congress state president. As Patwari arrived inside, over enthusiastic Congress workers barged in the Nagara Gate to enter Nandihal. During the uproar, the glass on the Nagada Dwar was broken.

The employees on duty were pushed, scuffled, abused and threatened to be killed by an unknown Congress worker. A case has been registered on this.

Patwari worshipped Baba Mahakal through a silver gate outside the sanctum-sanctorum and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of Madhya Pradesh. Priest Abhishek Sharma, aka Bala Guru, said that Patwari offered a pot of water to Baba Mahakal through the silver door. He worshipped from here and also performed aarti.

Later, talking to media persons, Patwari said the counting starts in the city of Baba Mahakal, as his majesty is over the entire world, the entire universe. It is a matter of great fortune that this time the CM is from the city of Baba Mahakal. The BJP has given Modi’s guarantee for whatever he said in front of the public, whatever words he said. Most importantly, Shivraj Bhaiya told the sisters that after the elections, their brother would deposit Rs 3,000 per month in their account. There was a demand from farmers for wheat at Rs 3,000 per quintal, on which the BJP government had promised to buy it at Rs 2,700 per quintal. There was talk of Rs 3,100 per quintal of paddy and employment for every household with a gas cylinder at Rs 450.