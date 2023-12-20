MP: Masked Man Limps To Loot Garments Showroom In Jabalpur (WATCH); 2 Held With 6 Stolen Bikes In Bhopal

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man broke into a garments showroom in Kotwali police station area in Jabalpur on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and made away with cash and goods.

The lock of the shop was found broken on the Wednesday morning, with half shutter lifted. Money was missing from the cash box, said police.

The incident is captured in a CCTV camera. The clip shows a masked man carrying a small bag and limping towards the shop.

According to the information, the thief broke the lock of a ready-made garments showroom located in the Bada Fuhara area of Jabalpur. They stole goods and emptied the cash box. The police are investigating the matter.

Police arrests two criminals with 6 bikes in Bhopal

Two criminals have been arrested by Ayodhya Nagar police, and six bikes valued at Rs 4.20 lakh have been taken from their custody. The accused had a history of using duplicate keys to open handle locks and stealing cars for drugs and recreational purposes.

A team was formed after receiving information about two accused people who were located, arrested, and curbing the incidence of vehicle theft in the city. Six two-wheelers in all were taken from the defendants; this was reported to the police stations in Ayodhya Nagar and other parts of the city.

Rahul Yadav had earlier on November 11 stated that his Honda motorcycle, registered MP 04 AM 9486, had been stolen from the area of the Ayodhya Nagar liquor store. Based on this information, a case under section 379 of the IPC was registered, and an investigation was initiated.

During the course of the inquiry, two suspects, identified as Faizan Abbasi (20) and Hrithik Thakur (20), were caught in the nearby area of Arjun Nagar Tiraha with a car. Both suspects admitted to stealing the motorcycle.

Additionally, five two-wheelers were found later on in the inquiry.

In the meantime, the Gandhinagar police have taken into custody the suspects in the robbery from the Hanuman temple and found items valued at Rs. 55,000.

On December 17, Harinarayan Meena revealed that someone had stolen one little idol of Lord Hanuman and two silver crowns that were offered to Hanuman temple in the village of Laukhedi.

Harish Kushwaha, one of the suspects, was arrested and questioned in Laukhedi Suraj Nagar during the investigation based on the informant's information. He said that he and another associate, Deepak Mali, had committed the incident.