Indore Shocker: Children Tortured, Beaten & Burnt With Hot Tongs At Childcare Home; 'Caretakers' Booked

Indore Shocker: Childcare Home Tortures Children, Beats Them Hanging Upside Down, Burn Them With Hot Tongs |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A case of severe torture has been reported from a childcare home in Indore, where the caretakers allegedly beat the children and burn them with hot tongs, said Vijay Nagar police on Thursday. The matter is to be heard by the High Court on Thursday.

According to information, Indore’s Vatsalyapuram Bal Ashram accommodated 25 children of 12 years or less where most of the caretakers were females. The ashram was sealed due to complaints of irregularities last week and 21 children were rescued from the spot at the same time.

On January 13, when the children were handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the terrified children started to reveal their experiences one by one. They said, “once 2 children were thrown from some height and were badly injured. A girl's hand was burnt with hot tongs and the scar is still present on her hand. Some girls were also harassed and beaten.”

FIR registered after 2 years on Wednesday night

A case has been registered against the organisation and its employees on Wednesday (17 January, 2024). SI Kriti Tomar said that on January 1, 2022, the children were brutally beaten by the organisation's employees Ayushi, Sujata, Suman Chandel, manager Aarti, Babli and others.

Once Sujata and Ayushi had tied the girls to the railing of the first floor of the stairs and hung them upside down. Similarly, some children were given smoke from red chilli by keeping a hot pan below, which worsened their condition.

When the district administration conducted the raid, there were 25 children on record. Currently, 21 have been rescued. While one, a 4-month-old child, is at home with his parents. Investigation is underway to find the other 3 children. The matter is to be presented in the High Court on Thursday.