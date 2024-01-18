 MP: Bolero Driver Flees Petrol Pump Without Paying, Runs Over Chasing Cop In Chhindwara
The Bolero driver was running away without paying after filling diesel from Newton Petrol Pump in Parasia. The miscreant also allegedly assaulted the pump employees.

Anamika PathakUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
ASI Naresh Sharma |

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A notorious Bolero driver-- who fled the petrol pump without paying, ran over a policeman as the cop tried to chase him in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district on Thursday morning. The cop later succumbed to injuries in hospital.

The accused driver hit the cop and sped away before he was caught by a police team some 60 km away from the spot. It was later revealed that the accused driver was drunk while driving.

The deceased cop has been identified as ASI Naresh Sharma (52), posted at Mahuljhir police station in Chhindwara district.

According to Additional SP, ASI had received information through Dial-100 that a Bolero driver was running away without paying after filling diesel from Newton Petrol Pump in Parasia. The miscreant also allegedly assaulted the pump employees.

article-image

After receiving information, the police tried to catch him by setting up a checkpoint. The ASI stood in front of the Bolero and asked the driver to stop it, but instead of reducing the speed, the accused ran the cop over and fled the scene.

Later, the police caught him from 60 kilometers away. Meanwhile, the ASI was brought to the district hospital in a critical condition, where he died.

The accused was drunk.

SP Vinayak Verma said that initially, a case has been registered against the accused driver under Section 307. Later, Section 302 was also added. According to the police, the driver was in an intoxicated state. The ASI had suffered serious injuries to his nose and head.

article-image
