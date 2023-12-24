 Indore RTO Tightens Noose To Push People To Get HSRP Before Jan 15
Indore RTO Tightens Noose To Push People To Get HSRP Before Jan 15

As the deadline for getting the HSRP is January 15, the RTO has decided not to renew registration of old vehicles, fitness and hypothecation and to stop all other works if the vehicle does not have the HSRP fitted.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 24, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the deadline for getting the High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) coming closer, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has tightened the noose to push people to get the HSRP for all vehicles at the earliest.

“Along with running the awareness drive in the district to appeal to the people to get the plates at the earliest, we have also stopped providing other services sans HSRP as per the orders of the Transport Commissioner,” RTO Pradeep Sharma said.

“There are about 5-6 lakh vehicles in the district which don’t have the HSRP. The deadline for HSRP is expiring on January 15 as it was extended by a month on the appeal of the automobile and dealers association,” the RTO said. He added that earlier it was decided to slap a fine of Rs 500 on the vehicles sans HSRP but as people have applied for the plates and are waiting for the plates to be fitted, they have changed the plan to launch an awareness drive first.

“We will not slap a fine initially but will appeal to the people to get the HSRP fitted. We learnt that dealers are taking time of 15 days to prepare the HSRP and they have appealed to the department to extend the deadline or to give some relaxation,” Sharma said.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has made it mandatory for all vehicle owners to fix a high-security registration plate (HSRP) and colour-coded plate on their vehicles that have been sold before April 2019. The fine for not affixing an HSRP plate on a vehicle can range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

