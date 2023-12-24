Indore: Man Kills Woman After Dispute Over Her Dog Barking At Him

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man allegedly killed a woman after an argument with her over her pet dog barking at him continuously in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Musakhedi area on Saturday night when the accused, a resident of Shanti Nagar, was going home after closing his shop.

At around 10.30 pm, when he was near a community hall, a dog started barking at him continuously and the man was not able to pass by the road, Azadnagar police station in-charge Neeraj Medha said.

The man then started shouting.

Hearing the screams, a 65-year-old woman, who owned the dog, came out of her house and she and the man had an altercation over the issue, the official said.

The man started misbehaving and allegedly kicked the woman in her abdomen. The woman fell down on the road, the police officer said.

Locals came to rescue and took her to a nearby hospital where she died during the treatment, following which the matter was reported to Azadnagar police. A case of murder has been registered against the accused man, the official said.

The accused has been arrested, he added. Further probe is underway.