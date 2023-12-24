Indori Zayka Food Fest: From Chocolate Lollipops To Tiramisu Jars, 8 Fancy Desserts To Gift This Christmas & New Year

By: Harshita Maheshwari | Pintu Namdev | December 24, 2023
Christmas is back with fun, love and lots of sweets. Here, we get you some fancy and tasty deserts you can try at Indori Zayka food fest, and gift to your friends and family.
1. The mini chocolate cake topped with fruits n nuts will make for a perfect Christmas present.
2. If you wish to eat or gift Dark chocolate this Christmas, the homemade Santa chocolates made by Beans to Bar are cute and delicious.
3. Looking for another cute option, here are milk chocolates designed as Christmas tree.
4. You can also give tags to your friends through chocolates in this Christmas party.
5. You can also get your dessert customised with your special message for your friend.
5. Colourfull lollipops are another cute and yummiest option to make your Christmas delightful and colourful.
6. The Dark chocolate and white chocolate lollipops are again mouth-watering and a budget friendly dessert for Christmas party.
7. Searching for the best Plum cake to make your Christmas Cheerful. Must try Christmas English Fruit Cake from Bake Baby Cakes.
8. The Tiramisu Christmas themed Jar Cake by Beans to Bar is another fulfilling and all-time favourite dessert.
Both-- famous bakeries and home bakers who are starting up, have set up stalls here at Indori Zayka food fest which will end on Dec 25. In case, you love the deserts and want to gift to your loved ones on New Year, you can always reach their store...So, there is no way you will miss on spreading some love and joy.
