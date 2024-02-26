 Indore Railway Station To Undergo Big Revamp With Lifts & Skywalks; PM Modi E-Inaugurates Nearly ₹500 Cr Works (WATCH)
Indore Railway Station To Undergo Big Revamp With Lifts & Skywalks; PM Modi E-Inaugurates Nearly ₹500 Cr Works (WATCH)

The project is a part of central government's 'Amrit Bharat Station Yojana'.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 26, 2024, 01:17 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Modi virtually performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the railway development works in Indore on Monday. The project is part of the central government's 'Amrit Bharat Station Yojana'.

Addressing the public, PM Modi said, "India is performing today with full capacity, watching bigger dreams and achieving them. The term of my government would begin in June, but the works have been started in full swing. Under the Amrit Bharat station scheme, 554 railway stations are being redeveloped," he said, adding that it is 'Modi's guarantee' to take India to new heights.

BJP Member of Parliament from Indore Shanka Lalwani said that the station will be revamped to accomodate 1 lakh passengers. Additionally, the station will feature 17 lifts and 23 escalators for passenger convenience. A skywalk will also be constructed to connect the metro railway station, Lalwani added.

The first phase of the project is estimated to cost Rs 492 crore and is expected to be completed within 42 months. This phase aims to establish new rail lines connecting Indore to Maharashtra and Khandwa. Additionally, it involves gauge conversion projects like the Indore-Manmad new rail line and the Indore-Akola gauge conversion. Once completed, these initiatives will significantly enhance connectivity, enabling the operation of up to 100 trains from Indore within a 24-hour period.

