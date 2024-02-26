Indore: Saree Walkathon Spreads Message About Cleanliness, Handloom

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city's women elegantly joined the Shivalika Saree Walkathon organised by Gramin Vikas Samiti in collaboration with Nagar Nigam Indore on Sunday. The event not only celebrated the beauty of traditional sarees and handloom but also conveyed a message of raising awareness about cleanliness.

The Saree Walkathon began from Gandhi Hall, traversing through MTH Compound, Mriganayani Emporium (Krishnapura) and returned to conclude at Gandhi Hall. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and sitting MLA Malini Gaur inaugurated the programme with enthusiasm.

Prior to commencement of the marathon, the Mayor remarked that being at the forefront in cleanliness is not enough; we also aim to lead in managing traffic effectively. Throughout the years, we have embraced the habit of utilising dustbins and litterbins responsibly.

MLA Malini Gaur emphasised the significance of promoting handloom and sarees, stating that these traditional garments are integral to the identity of Indian tradition. She commended the effort as a positive step towards boosting the handloom industry.

Read Also Indore Jumps 6 Places In A Week, Ranks 36th In Revenue Collection

Vaishali Sharma, Rashmi Sachan, Lavina Neema, Sadhna Dagde Jain and Monica Inani played pivotal roles as facilitators for the event. Women showcased diverse traditional attires, embodying various cultures and traditions. Some portrayed iconic figures like Ahilyabai and Jijabai, while others adorned the attire of different states, including Maharashtra, Rajasthan and West Bengal. The speciality of this walkathon was every woman participated in it wearing saree.

Sadhna Dagde said that more than 2k women from more than 40 women's organisations participated in the Saree Walkathon. Many women were carrying placards with messages written on them.

Women started gathering at Gandhi Hall premises from 7 am for the marathon. After completion, shields were given to each group and certificates to each participant. Women sanitation workers were also a part of the programme and were honoured.