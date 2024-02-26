Indore Jumps 6 Places In A Week, Ranks 36th In Revenue Collection

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore district ranked 36 in revenue campaign this week which is being run statewide for collection of revenue, informed officials in a review meeting held on Sunday regarding the progress of the campaign. Last week, the district was 42 in ranking.

Collector Asheesh Singh reviewed the progress of the revenue campaign in a meeting held at the Collector's office.

The revenue campaign is going on effectively as per guidelines given by the state government. Under the campaign, revenue cases are being resolved rapidly. The campaign will conclude on February 29.

Collector Singh on Sunday gave instructions to speed up the revenue campaign and make it effective. As per the target, all revenue cases should be resolved within the time limit. Under the campaign, action will be taken against officers who show negligence and indifference in resolving cases.

The collector reviewed tehsil-wise progress of resolving revenue cases like demarcation, disputed/undisputed partition, disputed/undisputed transfer, map editing, e-KYC etc.

Read Also Indore: Five Including Husband Booked For Dowry Death

It was informed in the meeting that under the campaign, there has been speed in resolving revenue cases. Last week the ranking of the district was 42, which increased to 36 this week.

Collector Singh directed that the cases should be resolved at a fast pace. Negligence will not be tolerated under the campaign. In case of negligence, action will be taken against concerned officials.

He also gave instructions to speed up the work of recovery of revenue arrears. He said that confiscation should be done for recovery from big defaulters. In the meeting, he also reviewed the resolution of other revenue cases. He said that in any case, the revenue issue should be resolved within the time limit. No case should remain pending for more than three months.

Sanwer, Rau SDMs get show cause notice

Show cause notices to SDMs of Sanwer and Rau were issued for their absence in the meeting without notice. Instructions were also given to deduct a day's salary and take other action.