Indore: Five Including Husband Booked For Dowry Death

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Betma police registered a case against a man and four members of his family on Saturday on charges of dowry death. During investigation, police found out that a 23-year-old newly married woman committed suicide by hanging at her place on February 10 after she was being physically and mentally harassed by her husband and in-laws for dowry.

According to the police, one Sonam Rathore, a resident of Kalibillod, hanged herself on February 10. After recording statements of her father, brother and other relatives, the police came to know that her husband Shubham, father-in-law Ramesh Chandra, sister-in-law Anguribala, brother-in-law Hemant and sister-in-law Kavita had physically and mentally tortured her over dowry. They demanded Rs five lakh more in dowry from her family members. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and Dowry Prohibition Act.

Mobile thief held with 3 stolen mobiles

The crime branch arrested a mobile thief and recovered three stolen mobile phones from his possession, police said on Sunday. The officials received information that a person was searching for customers to sell mobile phones at cheap prices. The police reached the place and nabbed the accused. The accused could not provide the documents of the mobile phones. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Jaydeep Kushwah of Digvijay Nagar Multi.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to his crime that he stole three mobile phones from near Gopur Square on February 18. He informed police that he used to target locked houses after doing recce of such houses. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC. The accused is being further interrogated for any previous criminal activities and he has previously been booked for carrying arms and assault cases.