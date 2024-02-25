Indore: Youth Loses Life In Dreadful Accident; Parents Donate Only Son’s Eyes |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a self-less action of serving humanity, the parents of a youth donated his eyes after his death on Saturday. The deceased met with a dreadful accident on Saturday evening in which the wheel of a loding vehicle ran over his body, after which he passed away on the spot.

According to Ravji Bazaar police, the deceased's name is Rahul (28), son of Harikh Bakhani. The deceased was a shopkeeper. On Saturday, around 6:30 pm, he was returning to his shop located in Raavji Bazaar of Indore when a loading truck collided with him.

In the collision, Rahul’s two-wheeler was thrown aside and the wheel of the loading vehicle went over him. Rahul lost his life on the spot. The loading vehicle and Rahul’s two-wheeler have been seized by the police. Rahul's body has been sent to MGM Medical College for postmortem.

Parents donated only son's eyes

Rahul's family owns a soap shop in Ranipura. He was their only son. The family has two elder daughters, both of whom got married last month. Rahul used to live with his parents and grandparents. The family members are associated with the Muskaan Foundation Group. Relative Jeetu Bakhani spoke to the family in the evening. After that, the decision was made to donate Rahul's eyes. A team of doctors was sent to the hospital at night, and his eyes were donated.