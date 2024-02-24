Indore: Stones Pelted Between Seniors & Juniors At SGSITS; BE Student Beaten Black & Blue

2 Security Guards Thrash Couple With Sticks | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fight broke out between two groups of students at Indore's Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science College (SGSITS) on Friday late at night. Stones were pelted, and a BE student was brutally beaten with a leather belt. He sustained severe injuries to his head and was rushed to Aurobindo Hospital at night.

Police have registered a case against three senior students—Manvendra, Deepanshu, and Devansh Pandey—and others on charges of assault. Initially, the dispute took place between fourth-year students. The fight escalated when some second-year students intervened.

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, injured Priyanshu Rathore informed us that he, along with his friends Neeraj Patidar, Ankit Verma, and Rohit Kumar Nayak, left in a car for Geeta Bhawan Friday late at night. Around 11 pm, when they reached YN Road, one of his seniors, Vikas (BE fourth year), was being beaten by Manvendra and his associates. The juniors stopped to help their senior but got thrashed.

He further said that Dipanshu took out his belt and started hitting him. He assaulted him so hard that his left eye started bleeding. Hit my left eye. Blood started coming out.

On of his friends rushed him to the hospital and informed his aunt's son Yashraj Rathore. Yashraj went to the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.