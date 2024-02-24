Indore: Man Booked For Sending Morphed Photos To Minor | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Palasia police registered a case against a person for sending edited photos of a minor to her mobile number. According to the police, a minor girl reported a complaint with Palasia police station stating that an unidentified person sent her morphed photos to her mobile number. The accused also threatened to share her snapchat ID and password with her. The accused threatened that if she did not do what she was asked to do, he would make her edited photos viral on social media. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and began a probe into the case.

Habitual offender held for carrying illicit pistol

The crime branch arrested a habitual offender for carrying illicit pistol, police said on Friday. The officials recovered an illicit pistol with two live cartridges from his possession and seized a car. He also uploaded a reel on social media recently in which he was brandishing the pistol.

The police received a tip-off that the accused was roaming in South Toda area with an intention to commit crime. The officials reached the mentioned place and nabbed the accused. The accused has previously been booked in around 15 cases including murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and other serious crimes in different police stations of the city.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Ankit Sharma of Chandrabhaga area. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Arms Act. He is being interrogated for any previous criminal activities.