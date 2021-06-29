Indore: PC Sethi Hospital, Hukumchand Polyclinic to have dedicated COVID facilities, collector inspects both hospitals

Indore: To ensure that children and pregnant women do not suffer in any way during the anticipated third wave of COVID-19, the administration has decided to prepare Government PC Sethi Hospital and Hukumchand Polyclinic as the dedicated COVID facilities.
Collector Manish Singh inspected facilities in both the hospitals on Tuesday.
“We have started preparations for the third wave of COVID-19 in which we will start dedicated facilities for the treatment of children and pregnant women. We are increasing the number of beds in PC Sethi Hospital from 110 to 250 where children below 14 years of age and pregnant women will be treated. An oxygen plant will be set up in the hospital in a couple of days and along with an oxygen supply line on each bed, we will also keep an alternative supply for cylinders,” Singh said.
He added that in the previous wave of COVID-19, they had over 7,500 reserve beds for COVID patients and now the number will be increased to over 10,000 including over 2,000 beds for children and pregnant women.
“We have directed all the private hospitals to prepare beds for children and also to set up oxygen plants in hospitals with over 40 beds. Preparations are going on in all hospitals and we will have over 1,200 beds for children in private hospitals and over 800 beds in government hospitals. Operations of COVID positive pregnant women will be done in PC Sethi Hospital and MTH Hospital while Chacha Nehru Hospital and Hukumchand Polyclinic would be the treating facilities,” the collector said.
Meanwhile, in-charge of PC Sethi Hospital Dr Hemant Dwivedi said, “Preparations for the third wave is on the last leg as soon we will get the equipment like ventilators, monitors, beds, and other from the government. We are working on the directions given by the collector and speeding the work.”
We are becoming self-dependent in oxygen supply: Collector
The district collector claimed that the city is turning self dependent in terms of oxygen supply as it has the capacity of about 65 metric tonne oxygen through plants in various hospitals and also can get 40 metric tonne oxygen through oxygen cylinders.
“Demand of oxygen on normal days is not more than 50 metric tonne and we are increasing the availability to almost double the demand,” he added.
The official also announced to intensify vaccination drives and also vaccinate those coming to Indore from other cities frequently for business or other works.
Chief Minister to visit PC Sethi Hospital
According to officials, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will come to the city on July 3 and he can visit the PC Sethi Hospital also to inspect the preparations to tackle the third wave of the pandemic. Preparations are being done in the hospital for the same.
