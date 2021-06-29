Indore: PC Sethi Hospital, Hukumchand Polyclinic to have dedicated COVID facilities, collector inspects both hospitals

Indore: To ensure that children and pregnant women do not suffer in any way during the anticipated third wave of COVID-19, the administration has decided to prepare Government PC Sethi Hospital and Hukumchand Polyclinic as the dedicated COVID facilities.

Collector Manish Singh inspected facilities in both the hospitals on Tuesday.

“We have started preparations for the third wave of COVID-19 in which we will start dedicated facilities for the treatment of children and pregnant women. We are increasing the number of beds in PC Sethi Hospital from 110 to 250 where children below 14 years of age and pregnant women will be treated. An oxygen plant will be set up in the hospital in a couple of days and along with an oxygen supply line on each bed, we will also keep an alternative supply for cylinders,” Singh said.

He added that in the previous wave of COVID-19, they had over 7,500 reserve beds for COVID patients and now the number will be increased to over 10,000 including over 2,000 beds for children and pregnant women.