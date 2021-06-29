Bhopal: Go and die, do whatever you wish to, school education minister tells parents, video goes viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar on Tuesday courted controversy by telling parents, “Go and die, do whatever you wish to.” A video of minister's statement also went viral on social media.

About 80 parents of school students under the banner of Madhya Pradesh Palak Mahasangh went to meet the minister at his official residence in Bhopal. They complained that several schools are overcharging fees despite High Court’s directive that schools will only charge tuition fee.

As parents were not satisfied with minister's response to their complaints and demands, they asked minister as to what they should do if school education department doesn’t listen to their plea. In reply, the minister told them, “Go and die, do whatever you wish to.”

His reply irked the parents to the extent that they staged protest in front of minister's bungalow and demanded his resignation.

Talking to Free Press, state Palak Mahsangh president Kamal Vishwakarma said minister should apologise to parents and resign if he is not willing to listen to parents’ pleas.

“The High Court, in November 2020, had issued directives about school fees during the pandemic. Schools are running online classes, but they are charging full fee and some of the schools have also increased the fee. While, the High Court in its order has clearly instructed to charge only tuition fee till pandemic,” he said.

He further said that if the minister will not apologise to parents, then Palak Mahasangh will stage protest across the state. “We will also complain to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan about behaviour of the minister. We will send a legal notice to him if he will not apologise,” he said.