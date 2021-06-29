Rewa: District Waqf Committee president caught accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): President of District Waqf Committee, Rewa was caught red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. The action was taken by Special Police Establishment (SPE), Lokayukta.

According to information, complainant Mohammed Anas Abbasi, 32, is president of Intezamiya Committee Waqf for Chhoti Dargah in Rewa. In his complaint to Lokayukta, he claimed that the president of District Waqf Committee, Irfan Khan, demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from threatening if the complainant failed to give the bribe, he would be removed from post.

Following constant pressure from the district president, the victim approached SPE, Lokayukta, and lodged a complaint.

Superintendent of police (SP), Lokayukta, Rewa Zone, Rajendra Verma said that a team was formed following the victim's complaint and a trap was laid.

“Today (Tuesday), he was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh,” he said, adding that a case under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered and the accused is being interrogated.